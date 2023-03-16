Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $526.09 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $526.09 million and $26.26 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

