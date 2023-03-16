Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in February

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,580. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

