Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE EIG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Employers in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 224.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 319,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Employers by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 255,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

