Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Envela Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ELA stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 77,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Envela has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Institutional Trading of Envela

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Envela by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Envela by 1,077.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envela by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

