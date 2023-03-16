Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Tops $160.55 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.75 or 0.00075114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $160.55 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,963.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00316155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.11 or 0.00593285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00503662 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,919,175 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

