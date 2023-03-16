Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 20,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,447. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.92%.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

