Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.0 days.

Exor Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of EXXRF stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738. Exor has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $86.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57.

Get Exor alerts:

Exor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.