Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,016.15

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,016.15 and traded as high as $1,025.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $1,025.00, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,016.63 and a 200 day moving average of $988.67.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

