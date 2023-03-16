FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.93. 847,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.45. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

