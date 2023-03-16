FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FG Financial Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147. FG Financial Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

