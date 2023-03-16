Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 316,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 232,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,714. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

