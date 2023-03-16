Filecoin (FIL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $466.83 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00023092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $466.83 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 406,327,773 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

