Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.64

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.64 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13.02 ($0.16). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 333,203 shares changing hands.

Filtronic Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.64. The firm has a market cap of £27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Gibbs bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,461.30). Company insiders own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

