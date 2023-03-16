First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 2,134 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Target were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.70. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.