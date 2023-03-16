First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 2,132 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,585,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 897,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,043,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

