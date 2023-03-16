First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

FEM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,108. The company has a market cap of $376.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

