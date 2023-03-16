Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,584. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.
