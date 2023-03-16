Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,584. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

