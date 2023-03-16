FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,717 shares in the company, valued at $82,968,143.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $59,519,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $44,979,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after buying an additional 206,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,179. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $201.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

