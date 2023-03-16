Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $7.54 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock opened at $197.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $512.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $909,963.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,916.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

