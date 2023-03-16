Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.