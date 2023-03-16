G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.88 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 1,078,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. CL King downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

About G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

