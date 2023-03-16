G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6,579.24 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00062634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00050823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00020620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

