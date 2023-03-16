GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) CEO Jan Makela Sells 70,629 Shares

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance
Shares of GEHC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,220. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
