GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) CEO Jan Makela Sells 70,629 Shares

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,220. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

