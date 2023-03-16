Gemalto (OTCMKTS:GTOFF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gemalto NV (OTCMKTS:GTOFF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.72. Gemalto shares last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.
Gemalto Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40.
About Gemalto
Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.
