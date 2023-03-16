General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $473.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.