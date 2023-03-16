General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. NIKE accounts for 0.8% of General Partner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NKE opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.75.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $151.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.48.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.