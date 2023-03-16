Genuit Group’s (GEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.51) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEN. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.27) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group Price Performance

Shares of GEN stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. Genuit Group has a 12-month low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 542 ($6.61). The company has a market capitalization of £642.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,357.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 315.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306.57.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

About Genuit Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,315.79%.

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.