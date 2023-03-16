GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $613.88. 202,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,293. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The company has a market cap of $242.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

