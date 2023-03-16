GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $206,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.34. 99,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,295. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

