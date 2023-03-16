GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $126.64. 321,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

