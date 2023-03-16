Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Graco Stock Up 1.3 %

GGG stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.07. 818,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,089. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Graco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

