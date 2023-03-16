Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 8.4% in February

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,089. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

