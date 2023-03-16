Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 57,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,941. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.86.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
