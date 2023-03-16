Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 57,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guardant Health Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Guardant Health stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,941. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

