HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $266.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.