HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.08

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 226.08 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.61). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 236.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 73,036 shares changing hands.
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.77 and a beta of 0.89.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
