Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $796.96

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 796.96 ($9.71) and traded as high as GBX 800 ($9.75). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 791 ($9.64), with a volume of 283,518 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,931.67, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 796.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 704.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Impax Asset Management Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 22.90 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,179.49%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.45), for a total transaction of £138,600 ($168,921.39). Company insiders own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.