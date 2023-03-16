Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $796.96

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 796.96 ($9.71) and traded as high as GBX 800 ($9.75). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 791 ($9.64), with a volume of 283,518 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,931.67, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 796.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 704.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.
In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.45), for a total transaction of £138,600 ($168,921.39). Company insiders own 19.02% of the company’s stock.
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
