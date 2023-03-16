Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,032. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.91 and a 200-day moving average of $237.57. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total value of $6,803,339.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

