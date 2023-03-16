Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $216,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.46. 342,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,775. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day moving average is $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
