Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 28 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $633.96. The stock had a trading volume of 122,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,241. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $718.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

