Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.
Ingredion has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingredion to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
Ingredion stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 322,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,833. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69.
In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
