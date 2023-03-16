Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingredion to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Ingredion stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 322,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,833. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

