Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells 13,034 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 13,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $188,341.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,449.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agiliti Stock Performance

AGTI stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,562. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agiliti Company Profile

AGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

