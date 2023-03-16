Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $49,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 17,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67. CareCloud, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CareCloud

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

