Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $192.04 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.