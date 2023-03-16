Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 1,630,092 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.76.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

