Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,025 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $24,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,856,249 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.