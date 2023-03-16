Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 42,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $5,264,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.34. 22,591,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,054,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.