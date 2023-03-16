Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

