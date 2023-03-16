Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 4.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 12,534,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 44,035,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after acquiring an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

