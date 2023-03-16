Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after acquiring an additional 584,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,571,000 after acquiring an additional 295,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,864,000 after acquiring an additional 93,618 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE opened at $97.52 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

