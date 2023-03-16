International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 3.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.19. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

